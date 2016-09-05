Find local businesses that can help you with what you need.

The first stage of an investigation into the extent of environmental hazards on the grounds of the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company has confirmed that contamination is leaking from some old landfills

27 year-old Lamont Brown of Pablo appeared in Missoula Justice Court on Thursday and was held on $35,000 bail for several alleged crimes that occurred on Tuesday morning.

A Helena woman, Carol Mackin, was escorted out of the State House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Thursday afternoon, after failure to heed the chairman's warning that she had spoken too long at the podium.

Montana's law defining sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent are antiquated, according to a bill introduced by a Missoula legislator before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday.

