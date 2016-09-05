Attorney General – Missoula Prosecutor Testify On Rape Definition Bill
Montana's law defining sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent are antiquated, according to a bill introduced by a Missoula legislator before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday.
Speaker Series Explores the Re-opening of the Daly Mansion
Recent history is brought out.
Another Great Habitat Project is Breaking Ground Sunday
Their Mission Vision - A world where everyone has a decent place to live.
Concerts We Can’t Wait To See
Check out this STACKED concert lineup headed our way!
Sergeant At Arms Clears Committee Hearing Room Over Mail In Ballot Bill
A Helena woman, Carol Mackin, was escorted out of the State House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Thursday afternoon, after failure to heed the chairman's warning that she had spoken too long at the podium.
Grass Fire Stopped by Hamilton Firemen
The valley is drying out rapidly.
$35,000 Bail For Pablo Man Charged With Car Theft – Unpaid Garbage Dump – High Speed Chase While High on Meth
27 year-old Lamont Brown of Pablo appeared in Missoula Justice Court on Thursday and was held on $35,000 bail for several alleged crimes that occurred on Tuesday morning.
Investigation Finds Leaking Landfills at Montana Aluminum Plant, Contamination Not Found In Local Well Water
The first stage of an investigation into the extent of environmental hazards on the grounds of the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company has confirmed that contamination is leaking from some old landfills